ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan, a first-term Republican with a sky-high job approval rating, bills himself as a moderate and bipartisan figure willing to work ...Read More »
Featured
-
Hogan: ‘A good time to get things done’
-
Universities, state trade blame as trial begins over fix for segregation at Md. colleges
-
Ex-Pugh aide’s swearing-in for House delayed following indictment
-
Fowler: Economic report shows downtown Baltimore’s contributions
-
Judge preserves officers’ defamation, malicious prosecution claims against Mosby
-
Md. bankers pair optimism with uncertainty in 2017 outlook
-
Former Anne Arundel hospital employee alleges harassment, firing were discriminatory
-
ETC’s Accelerate Baltimore announces 2017 cohort
-
Md. delegate Impallaria guilty of driving while impaired
More News
-
Md.-based Marlow Sports now part of BSN
Dallas-based BSN Sports announced Monday it has added to its East Coast presence having completed the acquisition of Forestville-based Marlow Sports Inc., a distributor of team apparel ...Read More »
-
Hogan appoints Lourdes Padilla head of human resources
-
Bite out of sandwich leads Md. man to barricade himself in house
-
Convicted killer gets life in prison for Waldorf slaying
-
Official charged in P.G. liquor board bribery conspiracy resigns
-
Police search for Md. teacher accused of sex act with student
-
GOP leaders see costly medical malpractice crisis despite experts’ findings
-
Fancy pants and financial discipline
-
Bill proposed for healthier vending machines in Maryland
-
Polar plunge in Md. has raised over $480k for Jan. 28 event
-
MGM National Harbor, other Md. casinos report record revenue
-
The golden hour
-
Study: Ignition-interlock laws deter drunken drivers from getting behind wheel
-
Beyond Big Steel, a search for purpose
-
Report finds improvements in Chesapeake Bay’s overall health
On the Record
-
The two leading technologies at CES 2017
We're going to see a lot more artificial intelligence and augmented reality.Read More »
Eye on Annapolis
-
Md. delegate Impallaria guilty of driving while impaired
Impallaria was found guilty in Worcester County Circuit Court after a trial on WednesdayRead More »
Business Buzz
-
Under Armour launches sleepwear line featuring Tom Brady
The Baltimore sports apparel giant debuted its new line of clothing during CES 2017 in Las Vegas.Read More »
Ground Up
-
Flying Dog Brewery officially owns new Md. site
Flying Dog Brewery officially owns the $2.25 million site in Frederick where it intends to build a 150,000-square-foot brewery. The brewery recorded the deed on ...Read More »
Law
Appellate Courts
Trial Courts
Business
-
Md.-based Marlow Sports now part of BSN
Dallas-based BSN Sports announced Monday it has added to its East Coast presence having completed the acquisition of Forestville-based Marlow Sports Inc., a distributor of team apparel ...Read More »
-
Md. bankers pair optimism with uncertainty in 2017 outlook
-
ETC’s Accelerate Baltimore announces 2017 cohort
Government
-
Hogan: ‘A good time to get things done’
ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan, a first-term Republican with a sky-high job approval rating, bills himself as a moderate and bipartisan figure willing to work ...Read More »
-
Hogan appoints Lourdes Padilla head of human resources
-
Official charged in P.G. liquor board bribery conspiracy resigns
-
Bill proposed for healthier vending machines in Maryland
Real Estate
-
Fowler: Economic report shows downtown Baltimore’s contributions
A Downtown Partnership of Baltimore report found that the core of the city more than carries its fair share of the tax burden, the group’s president ...Read More »
-
Flying Dog Brewery officially owns new Md. site
-
Maryland creates tax-incentive zone around College Park campus
-
Baltimore suburban office market outpaces city
-
This Mount Vernon property offers income potential
-
Toshiba signs lease at Hopkins science and tech park
Health Care
-
GOP leaders see costly medical malpractice crisis despite experts’ findings
As top Republicans see it, a medical malpractice crisis is threatening U.S. health care: Frivolous lawsuits are driving up malpractice insurance premiums and forcing physicians ...Read More »
-
Stephen Lebeau: Sweeping new regulations govern reporting of doctors, health care providers
-
Md. attorney general’s office targets nursing home firm in lawsuit
-
Md. joins 19 other states in lawsuit over drug pricing
-
Johns Hopkins says checklist cuts blood testing for kids
-
CareFirst to invest $575K to help 4,500 west Baltimore adults, youth
Commentary
Fancy pants and financial discipline
I sat across from a new client recently and declared, “You’re a fancy pants … I know this because it takes one to know one.” ...Read More »
The golden hour
Rescue helicopters land on highways. Those same birds then head, as if on a wire, to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The revolutionary ...Read More »
On the matter of a transportation projects scoring law
I find rather curious the ongoing political theater roiling the state over Maryland’s newly enacted transportation projects scoring law. You see, several years ago, I ...Read More »
Beyond Big Steel, a search for purpose
I happened to spend the weekend before the election in Donora, Pennsylvania. My wife and some cousins she hadn’t seen in decades had scheduled a ...Read More »