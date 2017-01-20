Fred Billig has been in banking for 30 years and has spent 21 of those years with Sandy Spring Bank. Most of his tenure has ...Read More »
Focus on Banking
Featured
-
Special counsel appointed to investigate Del. Morhaim
ANNAPOLIS — The legislature’s Joint Ethics Committee has appointed a special counsel to continue its investigation into a state delegate’s activities related to a company seeking ...Read More »
-
Best Week, Worst Week: Outlook brighter for Evergreen; PG hospital suffers funding blow
-
Judge postpones consent decree hearing at DOJ request
-
Marijuana smell gives police probable cause to search, Md. high court says
-
Maryland lawyer suspended for lack of diligence, communication
-
Md. reducing operations at 75-year-old Hagerstown prison
-
Marriott plans 22-story tower at new Bethesda HQ
-
Hogan legislation focuses on redistricting, ethics and lobbying reform
-
Franchot announces Taxpayer Protection Act with Hogan’s support
More News
-
Supreme Court to weigh arrests at party in vacant DC house
The party in the otherwise quiet Washington neighborhood had gotten loud by the time D.C. police officers Andre Parker and Anthony Campanale arrived. Several women ...Read More »
-
Walmart to add 200 jobs with new store in Frederick
-
Howard County General Hospital taking applications for advisory groups
-
The session’s top business priorities
-
Md. man indicted in $50 million telemarketing scam found dead
-
Paul McCartney won’t ‘Let It Be,’ sues Sony to get back song rights
-
Free tickets available for the Eye on Annapolis Happy Hour
-
Baltimore police cut stun gun use after policy changes
-
Ocean City’s thin blue line plan to honor police hits roadblock
-
Morgan State receives $716,700 for Success project
-
Hogan asks appointed Md. lawmakers for background checks
-
Former coal baron Blankenship’s conviction upheld on appeal
-
Norwegian company to bring 130 jobs to Md. naval center
-
Stars, Stripes & Chow raises $52K for The Baltimore Station
-
US jobless claims hit lowest level in more than 43 years
On the Record
-
Judge in Mosby lawsuits prepared to miss event if counsel object
The judge doesn't see any problems attending a Barristers Law Club meeting. But, just in case, he wants to make sure lawyers in the defamation case have no objections.Read More »
Eye on Annapolis
-
Dropping the Mike: Crazy political hip bones
The hip bone might be connected to the backbone, as the old song goes, but in Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.'s case, it might also be connected to the finger that pushes the buttons to vote.Read More »
Business Buzz
-
Broadway smash hit ‘Hamilton’ coming to Baltimore’s Hippodrome
Next year, the Hippodrome Theatre will be the room where it happens as the Broadway smash hit “Hamilton” makes a stop in the greatest city ...Read More »
Ground Up
-
Architect: Jane Jacobs wouldn’t celebrate Transamerica Building
Urbanist Jane Jacobs would hate the Transamerica Building, according to one architect. Bryce Turner, president and CEO of BCT Architects, told Baltimore’s architecture review panel ...Read More »
Law
Appellate Courts
Trial Courts
Business
-
Billig: Maryland business owners ‘looking to grow’
Fred Billig has been in banking for 30 years and has spent 21 of those years with Sandy Spring Bank. Most of his tenure has ...Read More »
-
Search for big bank alternatives leads consumers to credit unions
-
Confidence boosted as Md. sees growth in cyber, defense, healthcare
Government
-
Special counsel appointed to investigate Del. Morhaim
ANNAPOLIS — The legislature’s Joint Ethics Committee has appointed a special counsel to continue its investigation into a state delegate’s activities related to a company seeking ...Read More »
-
Hogan legislation focuses on redistricting, ethics and lobbying reform
-
Franchot announces Taxpayer Protection Act with Hogan’s support
-
Bill seeks repeal of MTA farebox mandate
Real Estate
-
Quintessential Gentleman to open Hunt Valley location, near offices
The QG, which stands for Quintessential Gentleman, a barber shop turned boutique department store in downtown Baltimore, will open a new location next month at ...Read More »
-
This Md. office building presents a unique opportunity for investors
-
Waugh Chapel Towne Centre lands Jersey Mike’s Subs
-
ShoreGate Partners acquires Annapolis warehouse for $5.5M
-
ALDI Supermarket to open at Bel Air Plaza
-
The Shops at Kenilworth adds 3 tenants
Health Care
-
Howard County General Hospital taking applications for advisory groups
Howard County General Hospital is accepting applications from volunteers interested in serving with one of two hospital advisory groups that support patient care: the Outpatient ...Read More »
-
Chase Brexton names new president and CEO
-
Md. nonprofit establishes Michael James Pitts endowment
-
GOP leaders see costly medical malpractice crisis despite experts’ findings
-
Stephen Lebeau: Sweeping new regulations govern reporting of doctors, health care providers
-
Md. attorney general’s office targets nursing home firm in lawsuit
Commentary
The session’s top business priorities
When the Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 2016 session last April, there was a consensus throughout the business community that legislators on both sides ...Read More »
Letter to the editor: Remembering George Beall
The death of George Beall on Sunday brings back many memories of a turbulent period in Maryland federal law enforcement and of a prosecutor who ...Read More »
Tips for your marketing toolbox
With so many tools in the marketer’s toolbox for 2017, what’s a business developer/marketer to do? There’s a growing culture of impatience for instantaneous ...Read More »
Artificial intelligence: The present and future
Inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil popularized the Terminator-like moment he called the “singularity,” when artificial intelligence overtakes human thinking. While AI has been at ...Read More »