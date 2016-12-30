Quantcast
Advancing the Baltimore-Washington-Richmond region

December 29, 2016

  As 2016 drew to a close, word came that a new regional marketing initiative was being launched.  Named the Greater Washington Partnership, the “greater” ...

Read More »
Fraser Smith Big

A bad year for the news media

December 29, 2016

  The end of the year demands up-or-down arrow reports on the various actors or important institutions in our society. The winners and losers don’t ...

Read More »
Steven Platt

Of ‘gentle ghosts’ and New Year’s resolutions

December 28, 2016

As the New Year approaches, all of us traditionally hope for a better time than the past year provided us. This year, however, for the ...

Read More »
Joe Surkeiwicz Big

Heartly House provides legal help to domestic violence victims at critical time

December 26, 2016

Heartly House is Frederick County’s only program that provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Services include emergency shelter, ...

Read More »
