Fancy pants and financial discipline

January 6, 2017

I sat across from a new client recently and declared, “You’re a fancy pants … I know this because it takes one to know one.” ...

Fraser Smith Big

The golden hour

January 5, 2017

Rescue helicopters land on highways. Those same birds then head, as if on a wire, to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center. The revolutionary ...

On the matter of a transportation projects scoring law

January 5, 2017

I find rather curious the ongoing political theater roiling the state over Maryland’s newly enacted transportation projects scoring law. You see, several years ago, I ...

Jack LB Gohn

Beyond Big Steel, a search for purpose

January 5, 2017

I happened to spend the weekend before the election in Donora, Pennsylvania. My wife and some cousins she hadn’t seen in decades had scheduled a ...

