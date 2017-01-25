ANNAPOLIS — Less than a year after the Board of Public Works deferred millions in school renovation funds in a spat over classroom air conditioning ...Read More »
‘Beg-a-thon’ brings release of deferred money for city, Baltimore County
Former Baltimore bank VP pleads guilty to embezzling $1.8M
Barbera compromises on Judiciary’s budget, but not security, service
This 10-acre campus in Md. could be adapted to other uses
Maryland in 7th place in building environmental design rankings
Jury awards $200K in excessive force lawsuit against Morgan State
Panel dismisses ethics violations charges against Harford Co. judge
Bel Air couple indicted in APG contracts bribery scheme
McCormick acquisitions, cost savings lead to strong 2016 financial results
Tax season means headaches for small businesses
With the start of tax season, stress levels are rising at many small businesses. Even owners who are organized, keep good books and stay ...Read More »
Indian Head needs public-private partnerships, according to ULI
UFood Grill to open its first Maryland location
Perdue’s former poultry complex in Md. sells for $3.65M
Greysteel arranges financing for Hyattsville apartments
Ravens, state budget $144 million for stadium improvements
Fiery crash after federal motorcade passes I-70, I-270; 1 dead
Md. firm sues Trump’s company for $2M, alleging underpayment
Law Digest – Maryland Court of Appeals and 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals – Jan. 26, 2017
Fuel Fund of Maryland relocates to south Baltimore
MARC Camden service suspended, tickets honored on Penn line
Maryland lawmakers filing ‘end of life options’ bill
Ravens quarterback to promote Hogan’s BaltimoreLink bus plan
Washington County’s 2nd craft brewer has name linked to C&O
Trump narrows down Supreme Court nominee list to 3
After retrial, Del. man once on death row found not guilty
Isaiah McCoy left a Delaware jail last week a free man, thanks in part to the work of a Maryland state delegate.Read More »
Miller raises possibility of Md. minimum wage increase to $15
The hip bone might be connected to the backbone, as the old song goes, but in Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.'s case, it might also be connected to the finger that pushes the buttons to vote.Read More »
AOL finally using Millennial Media
Wondering whatever became of AOL’s big plans to use Baltimore-based Millennial Media’s mobile ad platforms? After all, AOL paid $250 million for the company in ...Read More »
Millennials may follow parents’ footsteps to suburbs
Urbanists for the past decade predicted the millennial generation would save American cities. These urban evangelists argued the most populous generation in the United States ...Read More »
Millennials don’t invest like their elders, wealth advisers say
With technology playing a large role in the industry and older generations looking to pass money on to their millennial offspring, wealth management firms are ...Read More »
ANNAPOLIS — Less than a year after the Board of Public Works deferred millions in school renovation funds in a spat over classroom air conditioning ...Read More »
Address: 716 Ritchie Road, Capitol Heights Built: 1980 Listing price: $8 million Property type: office/apartment/warehouse Contact: Joe Ruzecki, principal at Reliant Realty Advisors, 202-350-4284;jr@reliantrealtyadvisors.com This ...Read More »
MedImmune’s Jallal named 2017 Woman of the Year
Bahija Jallal, PhD, an executive vice president with AstraZeneca and head of Gaithersburg-based MedImmune, was named 2017 Woman of the Year by The Healthcare Businesswomen’s ...Read More »
Howard County General Hospital taking applications for advisory groups
Chase Brexton names new president and CEO
Md. nonprofit establishes Michael James Pitts endowment
GOP leaders see costly medical malpractice crisis despite experts’ findings
Stephen Lebeau: Sweeping new regulations govern reporting of doctors, health care providers
Editorial Advisory Board: The wrong idea on copyright legislation
The Maryland General Assembly is planning to consider a provision that, in a copyright infringement case, a demand letter must include a copy of a ...Read More »
Editorial Advisory Board: Let’s have an accounting of Md.’s tax credits
The left and right joined in the General Assembly to oppose Gov. Larry Hogan’s $20 million state aid package for the relatively un-impecunious Northrop Grumman. ...Read More »
U.S. policy on open source software carries IP risks
The benefits of open source software are a driving force in software development now reaching into the world of federal software acquisition. As the ...Read More »
The session’s top business priorities for GBC
When the Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 2016 session last April, there was a consensus throughout the business community that legislators on both sides ...Read More »