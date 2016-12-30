Insurance companies for George Huguely V, convicted in 2012 of murdering fellow University of Virginia student Yeardley Love, are asking a federal judge to allow them ...Read More »
Featured
Insurers seek to deny coverage to Yeardley Love’s killer
Dimensions Healthcare to pay $125K to settle sex discrimination suit
Hogan appoints Lewis to vacant Baltimore legislative seat
US drunken driving rate falls to new low, federal data shows
Bike share improves city parking, study finds
UMMS doctor seeks to bar allegedly defamatory letters
Baltimore partnership subsidizes low-income passes for bike share
Here’s a look at 2016 in photos from The Daily Record
Baltimore Restaurant Week returning in January
More News
A bad year for the news media
The end of the year demands up-or-down arrow reports on the various actors or important institutions in our society. The winners and losers don’t ...Read More »
Growing number of Americans are retiring outside the US
Prince George’s officials tout rising property values
Baltimore fatal overdoses up; Wen urges long-term treatment
White House bars Russian diplomats from Md. riverfront compound
Prying eyes are watching Airbnb customers as tenants fight back
Ocean City approves painting of thin blue line
Maryland to add more bike cars to MARC commuter trains
Of ‘gentle ghosts’ and New Year’s resolutions
Law Digest – Maryland Court of Special Appeals – Dec. 29, 2106
Maryland lowering flags to honor Takoma Park soldier
Md. man charged in slaying wasn’t wearing ordered GPS monitor
Md. firm picked to consult on Fla. city’s housing projects
Maryland regulated firearm application process moves online
Maryland art exhibit explores television’s impact on viewers
Roads agency plans western Maryland Civil War site overlook
On the Record
Lawyer’s remark to client not reason enough to postpone trial, CSA finds
Despite claims his public defender told him to 'have fun in jail' prior to his trial for armed robbery, the Court of Special Appeals has rejected a Wicomico County man's claim that a judge should have granted a postponement so he could get a new lawyer.Read More »
Eye on Annapolis
Gov. Larry Hogan Friday appointed Robbyn Lewis to the House of Delegates to fill a vacated seat in the 46th district in Baltimore City. The ...Read More »
Business Buzz
Baltimore Winter Restaurant Week is coming back to the city from Jan. 13 to 22 with more than 100 restaurants across the city offering 10 ...Read More »
Ground Up
Bike share programs may live up to their hype and improve parking crunches in cities, according to one study. A working paper from academics at ...Read More »
Law
Business
Newly widowed, Kay McCowen quit her job, sold her house, applied for Social Security and retired to Mexico. It was a move she and ...Read More »
Government
-
Baltimore’s health commissioner is calling for making long-term treatment for drug addiction available for more patients after a state report shows that overdoses in the ...Read More »
Obama retaliates against Russia for election hacking
Real Estate
UPPER MARLBORO — Prince George’s County officials say property values in some parts of the county are rising faster than in the rest of the ...Read More »
Prying eyes are watching Airbnb customers as tenants fight back
Commercial real estate in Baltimore likely to stay hot in 2017
Here’s a property that gives an investor choices
Federal Capital Partners land new tenant
Lyft names Baltimore’s top drop-off locations
Health Care
Md. attorney general’s office targets nursing home firm in lawsuit
A nursing home operator in Maryland aggressively and illegally booted residents from its facilities to maximize payments it collected from public health plans and in ...Read More »
Md. joins 19 other states in lawsuit over drug pricing
Johns Hopkins says checklist cuts blood testing for kids
CareFirst to invest $575K to help 4,500 west Baltimore adults, youth
MIA: Evergreen can’t sell individual health insurance policies in Md.
Sinai Hospital President Perry to leave for NJ post
Commentary
Advancing the Baltimore-Washington-Richmond region
As 2016 drew to a close, word came that a new regional marketing initiative was being launched. Named the Greater Washington Partnership, the “greater” ...Read More »
A bad year for the news media
The end of the year demands up-or-down arrow reports on the various actors or important institutions in our society. The winners and losers don’t ...Read More »
Of ‘gentle ghosts’ and New Year’s resolutions
As the New Year approaches, all of us traditionally hope for a better time than the past year provided us. This year, however, for the ...Read More »
Heartly House provides legal help to domestic violence victims at critical time
Heartly House is Frederick County’s only program that provides comprehensive services to victims of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault. Services include emergency shelter, ...Read More »