The session’s top business priorities

January 20, 2017

When the Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 2016 session last April, there was a consensus throughout the business community that legislators on both sides ...

Letter to the editor: Remembering George Beall

January 19, 2017

The death of George Beall on Sunday brings back many memories of a turbulent period in Maryland federal law enforcement and of a prosecutor who ...

Glenda LeGendre Big

Tips for your marketing toolbox

January 18, 2017

  With so many tools in the marketer’s toolbox for 2017, what’s a business developer/marketer to do? There’s a growing culture of impatience for instantaneous ...

techtuesdaybalduzzi-1

Artificial intelligence: The present and future

January 17, 2017

  Inventor and futurist Ray Kurzweil popularized the Terminator-like moment he called the “singularity,” when artificial intelligence overtakes human thinking. While AI has been at ...

