eric-shope-featured

Eric Shope: Investing in senior care is good for Md.

January 12, 2017

  We understand the stereotype: “Please don’t put me in a nursing home.” But as post-acute and long-term care providers, we know the reality is ...

House Speaker Michael Busch, left, greets Gov. Larry Hogan in the House Chamber in Annapolis on Wednesday, the first day of the General Assembly session. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

Editorial: The start of the session

January 12, 2017

The 2017 Maryland General Assembly session got underway Wednesday with a fair amount of partisan bluster. Most of it was tolerable. All of it was ...

Luedtke: No action needed in Md. on already regulated fantasy sports

January 10, 2017

Editor’s note: This is part of a package of opposing viewpoints about important matters in the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly. For the ...

Peters: Regulation for fantasy football a good bet for Md. taxpayers

January 10, 2017

Editor’s note: This is part of a package of opposing viewpoints about important matters in the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly. For the ...

