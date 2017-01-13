Rod Rosenstein, the U.S. attorney in Baltimore and currently the longest-serving U.S. attorney, is the incoming Trump administration’s pick to become the next deputy attorney ...Read More »
Featured
Rosenstein is Trump’s pick to be deputy attorney general
House Judiciary Committee begins session with fewer members
Howard Co. schools superintendent sues school board
Administrative judges named in Prince George’s, Western Maryland
Interim report on school construction stops short of recommendations
DLA Piper names new Baltimore managing partner
Baltimore Gas and Electric workers vote to unionize
Nick Mosby recommended for Baltimore House of Delegates seat
TEDCO investing $400,000 in life science companies
More News
The next gig for this band: Defending its name in Supreme Court
EUGENE, Ore — The government doesn’t know what to make of the Slants, the all Asian-American, Chinatown dance-rock band at the center of this term’s most ...Read More »
Lynch defends push for police accountability
Records show timesheet falsifications at NSA
Shooting by Md. campus officer to be reviewed by prosecutors
In Bethesda, debate over whether more height is right
Amgen fight over copies of biotech drugs gets high court review
‘Exorcist’ author William Peter Blatty dead at 89
Takata, 3 ex-workers charged with concealing faulty air bags
‘Couldn’t save them:’ 6 kids die in Baltimore house fire
American, British men indicted in Howard County swatting
Maryland’s Harris meets with Trump — perhaps about NIH post
Baltimore, others added to Bloomberg ‘innovation team’ grant list
Legg Mason reports December assets under management
Paice settles hybrid vehicle patent dispute with VW, Audi, Porsche
Teen charged in fatal double stabbing at Maryland mall
On the Record
Top 10 gadgets at CES 2017
From Tom Brady's pajamas to a horse body suit to robots serving coffee, CES had lots to offer.Read More »
Eye on Annapolis
Dropping the Mike: William Donald Schaefer was a ‘bully’
Relationships can be difficult things even in politics where interpersonal connections always loom large. Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. knows this as well ...Read More »
Business Buzz
Under Armour launches sleepwear line featuring Tom Brady
The Baltimore sports apparel giant debuted its new line of clothing during CES 2017 in Las Vegas.Read More »
Ground Up
Architect: Jane Jacobs wouldn’t celebrate Transamerica Building
Urbanist Jane Jacobs would hate the Transamerica Building, according to one architect. Bryce Turner, president and CEO of BCT Architects, told Baltimore’s architecture review panel ...Read More »
Law
Appellate Courts
Trial Courts
Business
BETHESDA (AP) — Downtown Bethesda is the economic engine for Maryland’s most prosperous county, fueled by law firms, financial service companies and multimillion-dollar condos. But ...Read More »
Baltimore Gas and Electric workers vote to unionize
TEDCO investing $400,000 in life science companies
Government
Records show timesheet falsifications at NSA
FORT MEADE — The National Security Agency’s internal watchdog has found more than 100 cases in five years in which civilian employees and contractors falsely ...Read More »
-
House Judiciary Committee begins session with fewer members
Interim report on school construction stops short of recommendations
Real Estate
BETHESDA (AP) — Downtown Bethesda is the economic engine for Maryland’s most prosperous county, fueled by law firms, financial service companies and multimillion-dollar condos. But ...Read More »
COPT unveils Pratt Street retail plans
Harbor Hill Apartment expansion design approved
Amtrak set to meet potential Penn Station developers
Former paper site a prominent building in Glen Burnie
Real estate lawyers group names president
Health Care
Md. nonprofit establishes Michael James Pitts endowment
The Michael James Pitts Endowment for the Advancement of Direct Support Professionals has been established at Penn-Mar Human Services through a $1.5 million gift, officials ...Read More »
-
GOP leaders see costly medical malpractice crisis despite experts’ findings
Stephen Lebeau: Sweeping new regulations govern reporting of doctors, health care providers
Md. attorney general’s office targets nursing home firm in lawsuit
Md. joins 19 other states in lawsuit over drug pricing
Johns Hopkins says checklist cuts blood testing for kids
Commentary
Eric Shope: Investing in senior care is good for Md.
We understand the stereotype: “Please don’t put me in a nursing home.” But as post-acute and long-term care providers, we know the reality is ...Read More »
Editorial: The start of the session
The 2017 Maryland General Assembly session got underway Wednesday with a fair amount of partisan bluster. Most of it was tolerable. All of it was ...Read More »
Luedtke: No action needed in Md. on already regulated fantasy sports
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of opposing viewpoints about important matters in the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly. For the ...Read More »
Peters: Regulation for fantasy football a good bet for Md. taxpayers
Editor’s note: This is part of a package of opposing viewpoints about important matters in the 2017 session of the Maryland General Assembly. For the ...Read More »