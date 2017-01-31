Quantcast
Don't Miss

Featured

More News

On the Record

Eye on Annapolis

Business Buzz

Ground Up

  • Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Airmall added this Chick-fil-A location. (submitted photo)

    BWI adds Chick-fil-A, expands Obrycki’s

    January 27, 2017

    Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s Airmall added a Chick-fil-A and renovated Obrycki’s Restaurant and Bar. the Chick-fil-A occupies 804 square feet in Concourse A/B. ...

    Read More »

Law

Appellate Courts

Trial Courts

Practice

Business

Government

Real Estate

Health Care

Commentary

Editorial Advisory Board: A worthy program to help ex-offenders find jobs

January 31, 2017

As a result of the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray, one judge in Baltimore city began contemplating how to answer the expressed desires ...

Read More »
unnamed

Why cybercriminals target patient data

January 30, 2017

(First of two parts) The health care industry is under siege. Data breaches of patient information have become all too common, with both external and ...

Read More »
Barry Rosen

To be or not to be called a ‘specialist’

January 30, 2017

A Texas Dental Board rule prohibiting licensed dentists from advertising as “specialists” in any area of dentistry not recognized as a “specialty” by the American ...

Read More »
Jack LB Gohn

A most-telling consent decree

January 26, 2017

At this writing, we don’t know whether the proposed consent decree between the City of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice will ever be ...

Read More »
Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo