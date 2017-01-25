Quantcast
Editorial Advisory Board: The wrong idea on copyright legislation

January 24, 2017

The Maryland General Assembly is planning to consider a provision that, in a copyright infringement case, a demand letter must include a copy of a ...

Editorial Advisory Board: Let’s have an accounting of Md.’s tax credits

January 23, 2017

The left and right joined in the General Assembly to oppose Gov. Larry Hogan’s $20 million state aid package for the relatively un-impecunious Northrop Grumman. ...

U.S. policy on open source software carries IP risks

January 23, 2017

  The benefits of open source software are a driving force in software development now reaching into the world of federal software acquisition. As the ...

The session’s top business priorities for GBC

January 20, 2017

When the Maryland General Assembly wrapped up its 2016 session last April, there was a consensus throughout the business community that legislators on both sides ...

