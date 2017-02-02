Quantcast
Don't Miss

Featured

More News

On the Record

Eye on Annapolis

Business Buzz

Ground Up

Law

Appellate Courts

Trial Courts

Practice

Business

Government

Real Estate

Health Care

Commentary

Veronica Cool Bigger

Where are the consumers?

February 3, 2017

January is long gone, as the resolutions lay like the rumpled clothes atop the stationary bike. We are back into our routine, potentially derailing the ...

Read More »

The freight rail success story

February 2, 2017

  Here in College Park, we are fortunate to have increasing access to all modes of transportation – highway, rail, bike, walkways – and a ...

Read More »

Democrats should tap the brakes on Gorsuch

February 2, 2017

Thanks to the unexpected death of Antonin Scalia, they were so close to flipping the balance of the Supreme Court that they could taste it. ...

Read More »
Steven Platt

Lessons from mediation for the world of politics

February 2, 2017

Professional polls across the country and the world reflect a lot more agreement among the populace with the outlines of President Donald Trump’s proposed policies ...

Read More »
Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo