    Wrong place, wrong gesture

    January 27, 2017

    Much like laughing during a funeral, we can now add "pretending to gag during a court hearing" to the list of things generally frowned upon.

  • Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport Airmall added this Chick-fil-A location. (submitted photo)

    BWI adds Chick-fil-A, expands Obrycki’s

    January 27, 2017

    Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s Airmall added a Chick-fil-A and renovated Obrycki’s Restaurant and Bar. the Chick-fil-A occupies 804 square feet in Concourse A/B. ...

Jack LB Gohn

A most-telling consent decree

January 26, 2017

At this writing, we don’t know whether the proposed consent decree between the City of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice will ever be ...

Joe Nathan Big

A matter of justice

January 26, 2017

We thought that the Baltimore Red Line was dead. Of course, we are referring to the proposed 14-mile light rail line serving the core of ...

‘I think it’s of great importance that we notify as many Maryland people as we can,’ says Stanley H. Block, a Baltimore tax attorney, about the state’s upcoming tax amnesty program. (Maximilian Franz/The Daily Record)

Stanley H. Block: Maryland drops the ball in notifying taxpayers

January 26, 2017

Maryland has a long history of failing to formally advise taxpayers of old debts, high-interest rates, special programs and no statute of limitations on the ...

Fracking and Miller’s mistaken views

January 26, 2017

In the Jan. 11 Annapolis Summit co-hosted by The Daily Record, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. said that fracking “affects two counties where ...

