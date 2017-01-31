Maryland Senate ways conflict with modern video technology when longtime president admonishes Daily Record reporter who used an iPhone to record proceedings.Read More »
Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is asking the Department of Homeland Security for information about how the U.S. is implementing President Donald Trump’s order restricting ...Read More »
Bill proposes prohibiting expungement fees for charges vacated due to consent decree
It's unclear what the practical effect of the proposed legislation would be as experts indicate the decree as written will not have a significant impact on individual criminal cases.Read More »
Medenica nomination held for ‘further investigation’
Gov. Larry Hogan's pick to run the state lottery commission will have to wait a bit longer for confirmation by the state Senate.Read More »
President Donald Trump’s executive orders on immigration and refugee policies last week spurred some business and university leaders in Maryland to offer personal statements about their own experiences ...Read More »
Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s Airmall added a Chick-fil-A and renovated Obrycki’s Restaurant and Bar. the Chick-fil-A occupies 804 square feet in Concourse A/B. ...Read More »
Bronfman E.L. Rothschild LP announced Wednesday it has acquired TriCapital Advisors Inc., an independent investment adviser based in Rockville. Specializing in investment management, financial planning, ...Read More »
Maryland Senate ways conflict with modern video technology when longtime president admonishes Daily Record reporter who used an iPhone to record proceedings.
Construction commenced on the first phase of a massive redevelopment aimed at revitalizing the west Baltimore neighborhood surrounding the University of Maryland BioPark. The project’s ...Read More »
Bahija Jallal, PhD, an executive vice president with AstraZeneca and head of Gaithersburg-based MedImmune, was named 2017 Woman of the Year by The Healthcare Businesswomen’s ...Read More »
Editorial Advisory Board: A worthy program to help ex-offenders find jobs
As a result of the unrest following the death of Freddie Gray, one judge in Baltimore city began contemplating how to answer the expressed desires ...Read More »
Why cybercriminals target patient data
(First of two parts) The health care industry is under siege. Data breaches of patient information have become all too common, with both external and ...Read More »
To be or not to be called a ‘specialist’
A Texas Dental Board rule prohibiting licensed dentists from advertising as “specialists” in any area of dentistry not recognized as a “specialty” by the American ...Read More »
A most-telling consent decree
At this writing, we don’t know whether the proposed consent decree between the City of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice will ever be ...Read More »