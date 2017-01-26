A federal jury in Greenbelt has found a Mediterranean restaurant did not infringe on the trademark of a competitor, ending nearly three years of litigation between ...Read More »
Mediterranean restaurant cleared in trademark suit brought by competitor
Ellicott City-based Howard Bancorp, Inc., the parent company of Howard Bank, announced Friday the pricing of an upsized underwritten public offering of 2,400,000 shares of ...Read More »
Wrong place, wrong gesture
Much like laughing during a funeral, we can now add "pretending to gag during a court hearing" to the list of things generally frowned upon.Read More »
Miller raises possibility of Md. minimum wage increase to $15
The hip bone might be connected to the backbone, as the old song goes, but in Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr.'s case, it might also be connected to the finger that pushes the buttons to vote.Read More »
AOL finally using Millennial Media
Wondering whatever became of AOL’s big plans to use Baltimore-based Millennial Media’s mobile ad platforms? After all, AOL paid $250 million for the company in ...Read More »
Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s Airmall added a Chick-fil-A and renovated Obrycki’s Restaurant and Bar. the Chick-fil-A occupies 804 square feet in Concourse A/B. ...Read More »
After reading about the first nationally known case of a UFO abduction from the 1960s, Laura Wexler was interested in turning the story into a ...Read More »
Md. bill would allow student refusal of animal dissection
ANNAPOLIS — State Sen. Ronald Young, D-Frederick and Washington counties, this week proposed legislation requiring that public and nonpublic schools allow students the right to refuse ...Read More »
-
A most-telling consent decree
At this writing, we don’t know whether the proposed consent decree between the City of Baltimore and the U.S. Department of Justice will ever be ...Read More »
A matter of justice
We thought that the Baltimore Red Line was dead. Of course, we are referring to the proposed 14-mile light rail line serving the core of ...Read More »
Stanley H. Block: Maryland drops the ball in notifying taxpayers
Maryland has a long history of failing to formally advise taxpayers of old debts, high-interest rates, special programs and no statute of limitations on the ...Read More »
Fracking and Miller’s mistaken views
In the Jan. 11 Annapolis Summit co-hosted by The Daily Record, Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller Jr. said that fracking “affects two counties where ...Read More »