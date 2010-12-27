Defense lawyers honor Louis B. Curran

, an attorney in the Felony Trial Division of the Office of the Public Defender in Baltimore, received the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers’ Leadership Award this fall.

He credits Maryland colleagues’ donation of $5,000 with rejuvenating the association’s Foundation for Criminal Justice. For years, through “Orioles Nights” and other ventures Curran has been raising money for the association and its Maryland affiliate, the Maryland Criminal Defense Attorneys’ Association, on whose board he sits.

Curran has been active in promoting peace, recycling, and finding a cure for AIDS. He also raises money for the Maryland SPCA and to pay stipends to law students for internships and clerkships in nonprofit law.

Louis Brendan Curran

Education: Lawrence Academy; B.A., Johns Hopkins University; University of Maryland School of Law.

Resides in: Lauraville (NE Baltimore)

Daily commute: 10 minutes by pickup truck to city jails, five minutes by bike to the office.

Most recent vacation: Paris/Giverny, France; Campobello Island and Quebec, Canada.

Hobbies: Reading. Organizing small fundraisers for charities (NACDL Foundation for Criminal Justice; MdSPCA; Research Associates Foundation; CCYD)

Favorite book: “The Sot-Weed Factor” by John Barth

Most recently read: “The Girl Who Kicked the Hornet’s Nest” by Stieg Larsson; “An Execution in the Family” by Robert Meeropol; “Ashanti to Zulu” by Margaret Musgrove.

Favorite food: Koco’s crab cakes; Gifford’s of Main’s blueberry ice cream.

Workday breakfast: HoneyNut Cheerios, a diet Pepsi and a diet Red Bull.

Favorite quotations: “Occupy high ground!” and “The liberties of none are safe unless the liberties of all are protected.” — William O. Douglas

Motto to live by: “One world!”

Predictions: Marijuana will be legalized and taxed circa 2020; Orioles will win the World Series before then!