Mandatory evacuations ordered in Havre de Grace

PORT DEPOSIT — The city of Havre de Grace says it’s ordering the mandatory evacuation of hundreds of residents from low-lying areas as the Susquehanna River continues to rise. And Harford County has declared a state of emergency.

A spokesman said Thursday afternoon that fire and rescue workers were going door to door, urging people to leave.

A shelter is available at Aberdeen High School.

Nearly 1,000 residents of Port Deposit in Cecil County also have been told to evacuate.Water levels are forecast to reach near-record levels by Saturday as spill gates on the Conowingo Dam are opened to relieve pressure from the river swollen by rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Lee.