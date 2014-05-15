Quantcast
Baltimore skyline
The Baltimore skyline across the Inner Harbor. (The Daily Record)

Baltimore among world’s “smartest” cities

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 15, 2014

Baltimore is on a list of cites that includes New York, London and Tokyo, and it’s a positive list.

The IESE Business School at the University of Navarra (Spain) listed Baltimore as No. 20 on in its annual Cities in Motion Index. The study ranks what is listed as the “smartest” cities, but to put it in Bawlmerese, it simply means best.

The index ranks cities on using 10 categories that include governance, technology and social cohesion.

The top 10 cities according to the index:

  1. Tokyo
  2. London
  3. New York
  4. Zurich
  5. Paris
  6. Geneva
  7. Basel
  8. Osaka
  9. Seoul
  10. Oslo

