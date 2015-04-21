Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 21, 2015

Deborah Potter

Partner

The Jaklitsch Law Group

Potter, DeborahEarly in her career, Deborah Potter made a name for herself by obtaining a $26.4-million verdict against Ford Motor Company for the design defect in a vehicle involved in a crash.

She served for 12 years on the Court of Appeals Rules Committee and is one of the founders of Court Appointed Special Advocates – Anne Arundel County, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to represent children in the court system. She is a past president of the Anne Arundel Bar Association.

One comment

  1. Meghan D Mercer
    August 28, 2017 at 3:57 pm

    Can you please add a back link to this article as it features our client Deborah Potter. http://www.potterburnettlaw.com/bio/deborah-potter/?utm_source=DailyRecord&utm_medium=BackLink&utm_content=JohnWasilik

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo