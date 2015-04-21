Deborah Potter

Partner

The Jaklitsch Law Group

Early in her career, Deborah Potter made a name for herself by obtaining a $26.4-million verdict against Ford Motor Company for the design defect in a vehicle involved in a crash.

She served for 12 years on the Court of Appeals Rules Committee and is one of the founders of Court Appointed Special Advocates – Anne Arundel County, a nonprofit organization that trains volunteers to represent children in the court system. She is a past president of the Anne Arundel Bar Association.