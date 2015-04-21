Patricia L. Schmoke, MD
Owner
Patricia L. Schmoke, MD, PA
Patricia L. Schmoke, MD is an ophthalmologist who has been in private practice for more than 30 years.
She is a former first lady of Baltimore City and is active on the boards of the Maryland Science Center, the Living Classrooms Foundation and other groups. In addition, she is a past chairman of the board of the Maryland Society for Sight, which provides preschool vision screenings, glaucoma screenings and providing eye care for the homeless.
Dr. Patricia L. Schmoke is an inspiring leader in the Baltimore community where she serves with compassion and highest level of professionalism. In 1992 Dr. Schmoke was honored by Maryland Women for Responsive Government with THE PATRICIA L. SCHMOKE SHEROES AWARD presented annually to twenty unsung by highly- deserving women. None has ever been more deserving than Dr. Schmoke.
Dr. Schmoke has protected my eyes, my husband’s eyes and the eyes of my 104 year old mother for over 25 years. we admire, respect and love her dearly. Helen dale