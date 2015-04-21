Patricia L. Schmoke, MD

Owner

Patricia L. Schmoke, MD, PA

Patricia L. Schmoke, MD is an ophthalmologist who has been in private practice for more than 30 years.

She is a former first lady of Baltimore City and is active on the boards of the Maryland Science Center, the Living Classrooms Foundation and other groups. In addition, she is a past chairman of the board of the Maryland Society for Sight, which provides preschool vision screenings, glaucoma screenings and providing eye care for the homeless.