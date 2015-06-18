John Lewis | HARBOR BANK

John Lewis has been named senior vice president of The Harbor Bank of Maryland Community Development Corporation. Prior to joining Harbor Bank of Maryland, Lewis founded a consultancy to community development corporations and a financial technology company affiliated with the Emerging Technology Center incubator. Lewis was formerly the chief financial officer for bank product distribution for the Global Bank Group of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. and an investment banker at Credit Suisse First Boston. He completed the management development programs of M&T Bank and Fleet Financial Group and is a member of the CFA Institute. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow.

