John Lewis | HARBOR BANK

By: Daily Record Staff June 18, 2015

Lewis, John HARBOR BANKJohn Lewis has been named senior vice president of The Harbor Bank of Maryland Community Development Corporation. Prior to joining Harbor Bank of Maryland, Lewis founded a consultancy to community development corporations and a financial technology company affiliated with the Emerging Technology Center incubator. Lewis was formerly the chief financial officer for bank product distribution for the Global Bank Group of Merrill Lynch & Co. Inc. and an investment banker at Credit Suisse First Boston. He completed the management development programs of M&T Bank and Fleet Financial Group and is a member of the CFA Institute. Lewis holds a Bachelor of Science from Cornell University and an MBA from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration, where he was a Robert Toigo Fellow.

    My name is Albert Brown i attended your meeting at the Blacks Museum and was interested in funding to live and build the vacant properties in the city. My wife and run a small child care center and afterschool program for boys in our home and was interested in utilizing the vacant properties in the city to expand and help more children.

