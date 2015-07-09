Hogan: Erasing Civil War history is ‘political correctness run amok’

The state of Maryland will not likely take up a review of symbols related to the Civil War Confederacy if Gov. Larry Hogan has anything to say about it.

The issue of those symbols has become a growing source of discussion and debate around the country with South Carolina approving the removal of the Confederate Flag from its Statehouse and Baltimore City ordering the review of parks and statues related to the Civil War that some might find offensive because of their ties to the history of racism and slavery in the United States.

“I would not have any interest in that,” Hogan said when asked about a similar review at the state level.

“I support what’s going on in South Carolina with the removal of the flag from there,” Hogan said. “We don’t fly the flag above the State House here in Annapolis so that’s not an issue. Some of this other stuff, to me, has really gone too far. It’s political correctness run amok. Where do we draw the line?”

Asking for the state to stop celebrating racism isnt political correctness. Its common sense. @nealcarter @DavidMoon2014 — EricLuedtke (@EricLuedtke) July 9, 2015

The state does have a number of official symbols and statues that connect directly to Confederate sympathizers or divisive racist history in Maryland including the state song, “Maryland my Maryland,” the state flag and a statue on the front lawn of the State House commemorating Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney, who authored the majority opinion on the Dred Scott case in which the court ruled that neither enslaved nor free African Americans could sure the government because they could not be citizens and therefore did not have standing. The statue, however, is an offensive symbol for some including former Prince George’s County Delegate and lieutenant governor candidate Jolene Ivey, who tried to have the statue removed from the State House grounds. “I’m offended not only by the confederate flag, but by the statue of Roger Taney that sits like a turd in front of Maryland’s State House,” Ivey wrote in a post on Facebook. “Taney was the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, and delivered the Dred Scott decision which declared that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect.” I tried, unsuccessfully, to have it removed, during my first term in office. But timing, as they say, is everything.”

The effort failed at the time. A number of state officials including Hogan and House Speaker Michael E. Busch note that the State House grounds are also home to a statue of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall. There is also a tree planted near Taney’s statue to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr.

Or the statue of Roger Taney outside our state house. The man who wrote that black Americans aren’t really citizens. @DavidMoon2014 — EricLuedtke (@EricLuedtke) July 9, 2015

In 2009, Del. Pam Beidle, D-Anne Arundel County, proposed changing the lyrics of the state song. The bill was failed and hasn’t come back since but some in Annapolis say they expect similar efforts again in January.

Hogan said he’s concerned about attempts to erase or re-write history.

“It’s starting to get to the point where it’s gone too far,” Hogan said. “We can’t pretend as if there wasn’t a Civil War and we’re going to remove every Civil War person from our history books.”