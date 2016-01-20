Michael Ferracci | GROUNDED ELECTRICAL CONSTRUCTION

Michael Ferracci has joined Grounded Electrical Construction as senior project manager, where he will be responsible for project management, coordination, estimating, scheduling and design. Ferracci has more than 45 years of experience in the electrical field, having worked on a wide variety of projects such as the VA Charlotte Medical Center in Charlotte, North Carolina and several other health care, institutional and civic projects. His mid-Atlantic experience includes work on the Baltimore Police headquarters, Columbia Mall renovations and the conversion of Camden Yards South Warehouse. In addition to having served on the board of directors for the Associated Builders and Contractors’ Maryland and Delaware chapters, he also served on the board of directors for the American Subcontracting Association.

