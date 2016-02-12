T.J. Senker | MEDSTAR MONTGOMERY MEDICAL CENTER

Thomas J. “T.J.” Senker, FACHE, has been named president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center effective Feb.1, succeeding Peter W. Monge. Senker also serves as senior vice president for MedStar Health.
With more than 17 years of experience in the health care industry, Senker is an experienced leader who is committed to providing higher levels of quality and safety at lower costs.
He previously served as the chief operating officer at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. Before coming to MedStar Montgomery, he was vice president of regional integration and operations for MedStar Health, where he lead service optimization, performance improvement and integration activities across the Baltimore region.
Senker is board-certified in healthcare management as a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is a board member for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery Cares, and is part of the 2016 class for Leadership Montgomery.
Dear Mr. Senker:
I’m extending my sincere thanks to the 5th floor orthopedic team for making my 2.5 day stay at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center exceptional. Over my 70+ years I have been treated in hospitals in both New York and New Jersey. None compare favorably to my MedStar experience. The orthopedic team was both dedicated and exhibited what appeared to be a true love of their respective positions. By the time I was released I felt as if I’d known the staff my entire life and realized I’d miss seeing them the next day.
Although I didn’t learn surnames and am apprehensive that I will overlook someone who made my stay special, I will list names and positions I can remember. The nursing staff included Jeff, Kaitlyn, Rosario, and I’m sure a few on night shift whose names I’ve forgotten. Both Dorcas and Brenda of the tech staff were exceptional both in support and friendliness. And then there were the physical therapists Marie, Dan, and another forgotten name. I was even impressed by Martha of the housekeeping staff. There were also brief one time encounters with social services, dietician, and others. I wish I could remember everyone’s name and position but, since I can’t, please understand the memory lapses were mostly due to limited contact, not related to pedestrian or inept service. I assure you that when of my friends are considering hospitalization that MedStar Montgomery Medical Center will receive my highest recommendation.