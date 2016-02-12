T.J. Senker | MEDSTAR MONTGOMERY MEDICAL CENTER

Thomas J. “T.J.” Senker, FACHE, has been named president of MedStar Montgomery Medical Center effective Feb.1, succeeding Peter W. Monge. Senker also serves as senior vice president for MedStar Health.

With more than 17 years of experience in the health care industry, Senker is an experienced leader who is committed to providing higher levels of quality and safety at lower costs.

He previously served as the chief operating officer at MedStar Montgomery Medical Center. Before coming to MedStar Montgomery, he was vice president of regional integration and operations for MedStar Health, where he lead service optimization, performance improvement and integration activities across the Baltimore region.

Senker is board-certified in healthcare management as a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives. He is a board member for the Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce and Montgomery Cares, and is part of the 2016 class for Leadership Montgomery.