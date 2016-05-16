Yolanda Sparrow | MERCY MEDICAL CENTER

Yolanda Sparrow has been appointed director of safety and security with Mercy Medical Center. A retiree of the Wilmington, North Carolina Police Department with 30 years of service as a law enforcement professional, Sparrow served as assistant division commander for criminal investigation. Sparrow was appointed to the North Carolina Criminal Justice Training Standards Commission and served from 2012 to 2016. The Commission qualifies and certifies all municipal law enforcement officers in the State of North Carolina. Sparrow is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia and the Administrative Officer Management Program at North Carolina State University. She earned her undergraduate degree in criminal justice from Shaw University and a Master’s Degree in human resources and development from Webster University.
