Hoping for more success stories through drug-court treatment programs

I had the distinct privilege Wednesday of sponsoring and attending Howard County District Court’s 23rd Drug/DUI Graduation Ceremony. The Howard County Drug/DUI Court Program was established in July 2004 as an alternative to incarceration for drug or alcohol dependent offenders. The drug-court team consists of a judge, drug court coordinator, case manager, treatment professional, an assistant state’s attorney and a defense attorney assigned from the public defender’s office. They work together with individuals arrested and referred to the treatment court.

The program has four phases and lasts a minimum of 12 months. Participants are expected to be evaluated, help to develop and begin a treatment plan with a provider, regularly attend court sessions and communicate with the program’s case manager.

Among those attending Wednesday’s ceremony were county prosecutors and public defenders, community leaders and members, representatives from law enforcement and judges. Howard County Executive Alan H. Kittleman, also presented a certificate of recognition to the drug court team.

I had the privilege of listening to guest speaker Danny D’Alonzo, a recent graduate of the program. He explained how the drug court program changed his life and how, without it, he would very likely either be incarcerated or dead. Because of the program, D’Alonzo said he is drug- and alcohol-free and has a great job helping others who are dealing with substance abuse issues.

The following day, coincidentally, Gov. Larry Hogan signed the Justice Reinvestment Act, which shifts the state’s criminal justice policies to focus on treatment-based solutions rather than incarceration for non-violent, drug-dependent offenders. We are learning that incarcerating drug-dependent offenders without providing them treatment is expensive and does not solve the public safety issue.

I am hoping that the Justice Reinvestment Act will help those drug-dependent offenders get the help they need so they can become success stories like the many individuals who have turned their lives around through programs like the Howard County Drug/DUI Court Treatment Program.