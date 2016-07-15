Town Hall, iconic College Park watering hole, gets new owner

Town Hall, the iconic College Park liquor store and tavern, is slated to get a new owner and a face-lift.

The historic Baltimore Avenue business has been a bar and local institution since 1949. It was purchased by the John Burdoo, father of current owner, Ron Burdoo, in 1959. Ron Burdoo wanted to sell the bar upon retiring to North Carolina. The deal was facilitated by Rory S. Coakley of Coakley Realty.

For decades, the “roadhouse tavern” has been a mainstay for University of Maryland students, employees and local residents.

The new owner, Ashuta Tandon, plans to maintain the business and retain its client base while making it more appealing to college students. Tandon plans to balance those two interests by changing the outside of the building to add University of Maryland colors and install a new lighted sign. He’s also going to update the interior seating and decor and expand the craft beer menu, among other upgrades, said Coakley Realty.

Tandon owns another liquor store in Upper Marlboro.

“The owner wanted to retire, but was also passionate about keeping the historic property operating and maintaining its landmark status,” Coakley told The Diamondback. “We were able to find a buyer interested in doing just that, while also excited to improve the property going forward.”

Renovations at Town Hall began this week with plans to reopen the second week of August.