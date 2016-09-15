Quantcast
Don't Miss

Bloomberg donates $300 million to Johns Hopkins

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 15, 2016

Former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg will donate $300 million to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to help fight several modern medical scourges. Funds will be used to tackle issues, such as drug addiction, obesity and gun violence. The gift also coincides with the school marking a century since it was ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100