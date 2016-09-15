Quantcast
Continuing education keeps attorneys current, informed

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 15, 2016

Maryland might be one of a handful of states which does not require continuing legal education for attorneys, but that doesn't stop practitioners from participating in programs, both in person and online. “Anybody who doesn’t do it’s an idiot," said Jason A. Frank, a CLE presenter on elder law. "You’re just asking to get sued. You’re ...

