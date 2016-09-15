Quantcast
Don't Miss

CLE in Maryland: Optional now, optional always?

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 15, 2016

Maryland will likely remain one of only five states and the District of Columbia that does not require its attorneys to take continuing legal education classes as a condition of keeping their law licenses. The last major push for mandatory CLE in Maryland was in 2013 and was spearheaded by then-Court of Appeals Judge Lynne A. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100