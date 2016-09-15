Quantcast
Md. household income still the highest in US

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Business Writer September 15, 2016

Maryland continues to have the highest median household income in the country, but a relatively low wage increase from the previous year may speak to a lack of high-skilled jobs, according to figures released in the American Community Survey on Thursday. The average Maryland household income is $75,847, just ahead of the District of Columbia, where ...

