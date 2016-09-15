Quantcast
True today, true forever

By: C. Fraser Smith September 15, 2016

They wanted to redraw the skyline of our lives. Iconic buildings fell. We stood. No one can forget the murderous trajectory of the second plane. The first came without warning or witness. I saw the swerving crash on television. I was waiting for an elevator in the lobby of The Sun, where I worked at the time. Over Shanksville, ...
