Quantcast
Don't Miss

Prince George’s Co. judge reduces $1.8M jury verdict at defense request

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 15, 2016

An Olney man who received a $1.8 million verdict in a lawsuit stemming from a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 will have to accept a drastically reduced award or opt for a new trial on damages after a Prince George's County judge found the jury's award "shocked the conscience." Jeremy R. Iocozzia was 19 years old ...

Issue:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100