A lawyer has to be a storyteller

This is the third part of my three-part (for now) series on my “coaching tree,” discussing the mock trial coaches that aided in the development of some of the philosophies, approaches and strategies I now utilize in real trials and trial practice today.

After graduating from the University of Maryland, I continued my mock trial career in law school at Arizona State University as an assistant coach. I became friends with, competed along with and eventually served as an assistant coach under James “Jimmy” Cool and Sarah Barrios-Cool. If the subject of this series is not clear thus far, mock trial skills directly translate to real trial skills. And Jimmy and Sarah were mock trial. They ate it, drank i, and breathed it. Having worked with them, and having been exposed to their trial philosophies unquestionably helped me become the attorney I am.

I first met Jimmy and Sarah as a competitor with Maryland’s mock trial team in a tournament in Arizona they coordinated. As a result of the manner in which they carried themselves and their professionalism, I was genuinely surprised to find out later they were not already attorneys. Knowing my mock trial background, Jimmy and Sarah were gracious enough to bring me aboard as an assistant coach for Arizona State’s undergraduate mock trial program. This allowed me to directly observe their structure, dedication and work ethic, among other traits, and that coaching experience certainly opened up opportunities. Without them, for instance, I do not get an opportunity to instruct the Manzana Summer Institute program or the Mock Trial Academy in Arizona, and, indirectly, I likely would not have been qualified to be an adjunct professor in Fundamentals of Speech Communication or Argument and Advocacy at Towson University.

But perhaps the greatest impact on my practice from that experience was in being immersed in their philosophy of emphasizing storytelling.

Jimmy and Sarah would start the mock trial year discussing with the team the elements of a story: characters, theme, setting, plot and resolution. They discussed how each part of a trial is designed to tell a story to the fact-finder. They explained how attorneys sometimes forget that people are visual learners, and a trial, save the occasional blow-up or PowerPoint, does not give much opportunity for visual learning. The majority of information conveyed in the course of a trial, then, comes in the form of speaking, either from the attorneys in openings, closings and questioning, as well as from the witnesses answering.

That’s why, they said, your words must make a cohesive story that can be visualized in order to be understood.

That philosophy of seeing a trial as the telling of two stories, one by each party, that the fact-finder uses to create a complete story is central to my trial strategy today. The story that the fact-finder is able to visualize the most clearly often appears the most accurate. With that in mind, I work to present my clients as the protagonist and the other party (or circumstance) as the antagonist. With that in mind, that I try to emphasize the humanity and professionalism of my clients, to make them fully fleshed-out characters. With that in mind, I have always attempted to make sure that my opening statement and closing argument and client and witness testimony come with as much detail as possible through descriptive language, to better allow the fact-finder to experience and not just hear about the events in question. And with that in mind, I have always attempted to have a clear theme and extend that theme throughout the trial.

That philosophy, as well as so many other attributes I picked up from the Jimmy and Sarah, has absolutely aided my in being a better attorney today.