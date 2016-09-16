Quantcast
Don't Miss

AG’s office: Court ‘likely’ would rule Hogan’s school order overreached

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 16, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — A Maryland court "likely" would find that Gov. Larry Hogan exceeded his authority by using an executive order to require public schools to start after Labor Day, chief counsel to the Maryland attorney general wrote Friday, but he stopped short of saying "unequivocally" that the governor's order went too far. Adam Snyder, chief counsel ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100