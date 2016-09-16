Quantcast
Baltimore Food Hub construction set to begin

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer September 16, 2016

American Communities Trust is set to transform 3.5 acres of brownfields in east Baltimore, which includes the old Eastern Pumping Station, into a campus that will launch residents into food service careers. On Tuesday, the nonprofit will hold an event at the site in East Broadway marking the start of work on the Baltimore Food Hub. ...

