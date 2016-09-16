Quantcast
Former GOP state senator confirms cancer diagnosis

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 16, 2016

Former Sen. Nancy Jacobs said she recently underwent surgery to remove a portion of her thyroid and will undergo treatment at the University of Maryland Medical Center.

