What shareholder suits over the Fox sex harassment scandal might look like

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Fox News-Roger Ailes sexual harassment scandal has created plenty of headaches for parent company 21st Century Fox. Here’s another one: potential shareholder litigation. At least three plaintiffs law firms are looking at possible suits alleging harm to investors. There are two basic approaches such suits could take, according to Daniel Sommers, a partner with Washington, ...