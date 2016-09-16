Quantcast
Hogan: Federal disaster declaration approved for Ellicott City flooding

By: Associated Press September 16, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has announced his request for presidential disaster declaration for Ellicott City has been approved. The governor said Friday that Maryland and Howard County will be eligible for federal assistance to help pay costs for the response and recovery from the July 30 flooding that damaged much of Main Street in Ellicott ...

