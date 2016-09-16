Quantcast
Don't Miss

JAVON D. JOHNSON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Apartment search Javon D. Johnson (“Johnson”) was charged in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County with manufacturing a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute, and possession of equipment to produce a controlled dangerous substance. Before trial, Johnson filed a motion to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100