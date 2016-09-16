Quantcast
Don't Miss

JOSEPH JOHNSON, JR. v. XEROX EDUCATIONAL SOLUTIONS LLC, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2016

Contracts -- Debt payment -- Accord and satisfaction The United States District Court for the District of Columbia has summarized the background of Johnson’s claims: Johnson was indicted for larceny and burglary on February 16, 1993 and given a suspended sentence on April 21, 1993. That same year he enrolled at the University of Maryland University ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100