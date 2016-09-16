Quantcast
Md. lawmakers vow bill requiring DHMH to honor court orders

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter September 16, 2016

Two state legislators say they will introduce bills that make it clear the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene is required to move quickly and obey court orders to accept mentally incompetent defendants who are awaiting trial. Sen. Robert A. "Bobby" Zirkin, D-Baltimore County and chairman of the Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee, and Del. Kathleen Dumais, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

