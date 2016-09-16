Quantcast
SHARNIELI NATHANIEL BINGHAM v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff September 16, 2016

Criminal procedure - Jury instruction -- Flight A jury in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County convicted Sharnieli Nathaniel Bingham (“Bingham”) of second-degree assault. The court thereafter imposed a sentence of six years incarceration. In this timely appeal, Bingham raises the following question: Did the trial court commit reversible error by giving a flight instruction? Read the ...

