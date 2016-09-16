Under Armour announces North America senior management changes

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Under Armour announced a series of senior management changes Friday, including naming Jason LaRose was president of its North America business. Formerly the Baltimore-based company's senior vice president of digital revenue, LaRose will succeed Matthew Mirchin, who will become strategic adviser of global revenue, effective Oct. 1. Mirchin has been with the Under Armour since 2005, serving ...