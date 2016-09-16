Quantcast
Under Armour announces North America senior management changes

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer September 16, 2016

Under Armour announced a series of senior management changes Friday, including naming Jason LaRose was president of its North America business. Formerly the Baltimore-based company's senior vice president of digital revenue, LaRose will succeed Matthew Mirchin, who will become strategic adviser of global revenue, effective Oct. 1. Mirchin has been with the Under Armour since 2005, serving ...

