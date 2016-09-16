Quantcast
Don't Miss

US consumer prices tick up 0.2 percent in August

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger September 16, 2016

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumer prices edged up 0.2 percent in August as a surge in medical care offset flat readings for food and energy. The result follows an unchanged figure in July. Core inflation, which excludes the volatile categories of food and energy, rose 0.3 percent, the Labor Department reported Friday. It was the biggest monthly ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100