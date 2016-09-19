Quantcast
Md. high court to consider Baltimore board’s power to suspend liquor licenses

Case involves police sting at Club Harem

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 19, 2016

Maryland’s top court will consider whether Baltimore bar owners can be stripped of their liquor licenses for illegal sexual activity that occurs in their taverns regardless of whether they knew it is occurring.

