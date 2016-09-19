Quantcast
Banks focus more on new accounts – and the fees they bring

By: Associated Press Ken Sweet September 19, 2016

NEW YORK — When Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf testifies before a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, it won't be just his bank under fire for turning friendly branches into high-pressure sales centers. It'll be the entire industry. Wells Fargo is in the spotlight now after its employees allegedly created up to 2 million bank and credit card ...

