Banks focus more on new accounts – and the fees they bring

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



NEW YORK — When Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf testifies before a Senate committee hearing Tuesday, it won't be just his bank under fire for turning friendly branches into high-pressure sales centers. It'll be the entire industry. Wells Fargo is in the spotlight now after its employees allegedly created up to 2 million bank and credit card ...