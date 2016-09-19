Quantcast
Chase Brexton’s Charm Ball raises more than $162,000

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

Chase Brexton Health Care’s second annual Charm Ball Sept. 17 at the B&O Railroad Museum in Baltimore succeeded in raising more than $162,000 for the Hardship Fund, an entirely donor-funded resource specifically designated to help Chase Brexton Health Care’s most in-need patients receive the support they need to live their healthiest possible lives. From necessities as ...

