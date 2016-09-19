Dr. Paul Rao | TransZed Alliance

The TranZed Alliance, a nonprofit organization serving children and families in Maryland and the District of Columbia, named Dr. Paul Rao vice chair of its board of directors. Rao brings over 45 years of experience in health care leadership and speech-language pathology. Rao is a rehabilitation health care consultant and retired after 28 years in 2014 as vice president of inpatient operations and compliance at Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital in the District of Columbia. Previously, he held positions including vice president of clinical services, privacy officer and corporate compliance officer at Medstar National Rehabilitation Hospital.

