Edward J. Levin: Lenders beware – assessments have priority over mortgages

By: Edward J. Levin September 19, 2016

In Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. v. Saddlebrook West Utility Company LLC the Court of Special Appeals held last month that water and sewer assessments in favor of a private utility company created by a declaration on a residential development in Prince George’s County had priority over the lien of a subsequently recorded deed of trust ...

