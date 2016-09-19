Quantcast
Don't Miss

Evergreen Health signs contract with Maryland SPCA

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

Nonprofit health co-op Evergreen Health announced Monday that it has signed an agreement to provide health care and health insurance services to the Maryland SPCA. The agreement, which will be available to all Maryland SPCA employees, goes into effect immediately. Evergreen Health was established in 2012 to provide high-quality, affordable, patient-centered health care in Maryland. The company now ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100