Excessive force lawsuit against Prince George’s officers moves forward

By: Lauren Kirkwood Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer September 19, 2016

A lawsuit filed by a man who alleged several Prince George’s County police officers used excessive force when they shot him to stop a car that he was riding in can move forward, a federal judge has ruled. Darren Kevin Jones alleged he was also wrongfully arrested and charged with assault, even though it was an ...

