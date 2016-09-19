Quantcast
Frostburg State University campus police using body cameras

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 19, 2016

FROSTBURG — Frostburg State University says its campus police are using body cameras. Chief Cynthia Smith said in a statement Monday that the cameras, which are won on the chest, provide transparency and an independent perspective of events. Smith says officers will use the cameras to preserve evidence when responding to calls for service, initiating citations or ...

