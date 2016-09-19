Quantcast
Don't Miss

Ginger Miller | Stratford University

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

Miler, Ginger STRATFORD UNIVERSITYStratford University announced that Ginger Miller has joined the university as a veteran and military consultant. Miller is a service disabled veteran who was once homeless and has been a widely acclaimed advocate for veterans. She will provide consultation on enrollment, retention and benefit issues related to the military and veteran population at Stratford, founded in 1976 by a Navy veteran.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.
More Movers and Shakers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100