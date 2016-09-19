Ginger Miller | Stratford University

Stratford University announced that Ginger Miller has joined the university as a veteran and military consultant. Miller is a service disabled veteran who was once homeless and has been a widely acclaimed advocate for veterans. She will provide consultation on enrollment, retention and benefit issues related to the military and veteran population at Stratford, founded in 1976 by a Navy veteran.

