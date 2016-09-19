Quantcast
Group calls for improvements to congested Interstate 270

By: Associated Press September 19, 2016

GERMANTOWN — Elected officials and business leaders are calling for major improvements to reduce traffic congestion on Interstate 270. The group will discuss its ideas for how to fix the heavily congested highway at a news conference on Monday. They're calling themselves the "Fix270Now" coalition. Democratic Congressman John Delaney is leading the group. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the ...

