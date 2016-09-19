Quantcast
Don't Miss

Group wants Baltimore consent decree to end ‘stop and frisk’

By: Associated Press September 19, 2016

A Baltimore legal support group says a consent decree between city police and the Department of Justice should include an end to stop-and-frisk practices and changes to the department's use of force policies. The Baltimore Action Legal Team released a list of recommendations Monday. The team is also making recommendations that apply specifically to young people, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100