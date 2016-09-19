Lauren S. Keiser | Offit Kurman

Lauren S. Keiser has joined Offit Kurman as a family law attorney. Kesier’s practice focuses on the area of family law and motions practice. She has experience handling a wide range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, alimony and marital property. Additionally, through her practice, she has first chair experience litigating pendente lite and merits hearings. Keiser regularly participates in alternative dispute resolution and negotiates and prepares marital property settlement agreements and parenting agreements.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.