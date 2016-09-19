Maria Harris Tildon | CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield

BGE has announced that Maria Harris Tildon has joined the company’s board of directors. Tildon is the senior vice president for public policy and community affairs for CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, the largest healthcare insurer in the mid-Atlantic. Tildon succeeds former BGE board member Dr. Carla Hayden, previously chief executive officer of the Enoch Pratt Free Library, who was sworn in as the United States’ 14th Librarian of Congress Sept. 14.

