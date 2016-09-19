Quantcast
Don't Miss

Maryland 11th in lobbyists for prescription drug makers

By: Associated Press Brian Witte September 19, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Maryland ranks 11th among states for the average number of lobbyists each year working for makers of prescription painkillers and allied groups, when drug makers' lobbying hires are ranked using a ratio factoring in all lobbyist registrations in each state, a joint investigation by The Associated Press and the Center for Public Integrity ...

