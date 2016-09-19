Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. distributes more than $12M in highway safety grants funds

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday more than $12.5 million in federal highway safety funds granted to more than 80 Maryland agencies and organizations to help strengthen and expand the state’s efforts to save lives on Maryland roads. The funds will be distributed by the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Highway Safety Office to law enforcement agencies ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100