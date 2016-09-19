Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. software developer wins $208M contract

By: Daily Record Staff September 19, 2016

InfoZen, the Bethesda-based company that provides managed cloud services and a provider of DevOps and agile software development for the public sector, has been awarded a $208 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Office of Information Technology. The Support Platform Engineering and DevOps Integration aims to increase efficiency and security through ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100