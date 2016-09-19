Peter Fastow | Carney Kelehan

Peter Fastow, an associate attorney with Columbia-based law firm Carney, Kelehan, Bresler, Bennett & Scherr LLP, was elected to the section council of the real property section of the Maryland State Bar Association for the 2016–2017 term. The real property section brings together professionals with an interest in real property and related law, including laws concerning eminent domain, foreclosure, land acquisition and development, land records, leasing, real estate financing, common interest ownership communities, title and zoning.

