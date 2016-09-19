The purpose for my practice

I’m coming up on my one-year anniversary writing for Generation J.D. But recently, I realized that I’ve never taken the time to write about why I focused my practice on immigration law.

It all started with a flyer passed around during a Spanish course in college. The flyer advertised a program where graduates live in Spain working as a “language auxiliary,” teaching English as a second language in the public school system. It was the perfect plan for me. I always wanted to study abroad but it was so expensive. Working as an auxiliary, I was paid to live and work abroad. Plus, I didn’t have any homework!

After graduating from the University of Maryland, I moved to Madrid and worked as an auxiliary for about a year. I always planned on going to law school, but I didn’t know exactly what type of law I wanted to practice. I was the first person in my family to go to college and, unlike many of my classmates in law school, there were no lawyers in my family.

After my first semester at the University of Baltimore School of Law, I started teaching English as a Second Language for the Community College of Baltimore County. I had students from many different countries and continents. Since my students knew I was in law school, they shared their bad experiences with lawyers in this country.

I was shocked at what I heard. Some were swindled by “notarios,” con artists pretending to be cheap immigration lawyers who collect retainers and never deliver services – or worse, file fraudulent applications jeopardizing any hope of the client ever receiving immigration benefits. Others were cheated by criminals who set up shop, collect retainer deposits from as many hopeful clients as possible and move on to the next town leaving their clients out to dry. Undocumented immigrants are often targeted because they are less likely to report crimes because of the language barrier and their lack of legal status.

When I graduated from law school, I realized that I had the opportunity to serve the underrepresented immigrant community. I opened my own firm to provide zealous advocacy and honest representation to those who need it the most. After traveling to several different countries, I believe that we are blessed to live in the greatest country in the world. I understand why so many risk their lives to come to this country in search of the American dream.

It’s clear to me that I didn’t just fall into immigration law. If my professor hadn’t passed that flyer around in Spanish class, I never would have taught English in Spain. If I hadn’t taught English in Spain, I never would have started teaching ESOL here in the United States. If I hadn’t taught my first ESOL classes, I never would have realized my passion for serving the immigrant community.

Some might call it a series of coincidences. But I call it God’s divine plan. It is no coincidence that I became an immigration law practitioner. I consider it a privilege to be able to make a difference in people’s lives and change families’ histories forever.