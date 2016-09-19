Quantcast
Don't Miss

Redskins, rock band form unusual alliance in trademark fight

By: Danny Jacobs Legal Editor September 19, 2016

WASHINGTON — Simon Tam has openly criticized the Washington Redskins team name as a racist slur that demeans Native Americans. But Tam and his Asian-American rock band, The Slants, have formed an unusual alliance with the NFL franchise as they both battle the U.S. government over trademark protection for names that some consider offensive. The Supreme Court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100